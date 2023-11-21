Max featuring Advent calendar of content, 'Harry Potter' and 'Rick and Morty' Yule logs, and more

On Tuesday, streaming service Max announced it will launch what it calls an "interactive Advent calendar" to showcase different holiday-themed programming each day leading up to Christmas.

The fun begins on Friday, December 1.

"Users can hover over a [title], click, and then be directed to a surprise holiday or holiday-adjacent title each day," HBO's streamer explains. "This is one more way for subscribers to discover holiday classics and new favorites on Max."

Additionally, Max has curated its entire library for the season, with subheadings from "Pure Christmas Joy" — with new and old classics like Elf, A Christmas Story, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and A Christmas Carol — to "Our Favorite Holiday" episodes, with everything from Billy on the Street to Friends' seasonal shows, plus a "Kids Table" selection of kiddie-friendly animated movies and other programming.

Starting Friday, November 24, Max will also unveil yule logs themed to favorite Max titles, from the Harry Potter: Fireplace and World of Westeros Dragon Egg Yule Log to A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log, helping fans celebrate the holidays Rick and Morty style.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.