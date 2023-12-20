'Mean Girls' musical film giving fans their own burn books and digital looks

Paramount Pictures

By Stephen Iervolino

'It's Wednesday, so that means there's more Mean Girls fun to be had.

Paramount Pictures is getting fans ready for the January 12 release of the musical film version of the blockbuster with their very own burn books.

The digital versions of the infamous tome that shook up North Shore High School can be customized on the movie's official website.

Meanwhile, the studio is also getting would-be Plastics camera-ready with another multimedia offering: Mean Girls selfie presents and other themed digital makeup looks for FaceTime.

As reported, Angourie Rice succeeds Lindsay Lohan in the role of Cady Heron, a homeschooled student who is welcomed into the top of the school's social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called The Plastics.

Reneé Rapp plays queen bee Regina George; Bebe Wood is Gretchen; and Avantika plays Karen in this film adaptation of the hit stage musical spinoff.

Also starring are Christopher Briney, Auli'i Cravalho [Ow-lee-ee], Jaquel Spivey and original Mean Girls writer, co-producer and co-star Tina Fey.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

