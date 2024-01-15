Mean Girls tops box office with fetch $28 million debut

Mean Girls, based on Tina Fey's 2018 Tony-nominated Broadway show, which itself was based on her 2004 film, opened with an estimated $28 million domestic haul between Friday and Sunday. Factoring in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, that number is expected to hit $34.5 million.

Second place went to The Beekeeper, this week's second major release. The Jason Statham action thriller delivered an estimated $16.7 million over the three-day weekend and is expected to bring in $19.1 million in North America over four days.

Wonka, which topped the North American box office for three out of its first four weeks, dropped to third place this time out, earning an estimated $8.3 million domestically over the three-day weekend and an anticipated $10.88 million through Monday. The film has now reached $500 million worldwide.

Taking fourth place was the animated film Migration, racking up an estimated $2.1 million domestically over the three-day weekend and an expected $8.3 million over the long holiday weekend. The movie, featuring the voices of Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks, is projected to reach $87.8 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was the Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell film Anyone but You, with an estimated $6.19 million between Friday and Sunday and $8.3 million for the entire MLK Day holiday weekend. Its four-week domestic tally now stands at $57.5 million and $78 million globally.

