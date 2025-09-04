Meet the 23 women vying for Mel Owens' heart on 'The Golden Bachelor'

The women who will compete for the heart of Mel Owens on the second season of The Golden Bachelor have been revealed.
"Twenty-three incredible women are stepping into the spotlight, ready to capture hearts across the nation as they pursue a chance at love with Golden Bachelor Mel Owens," the network said in a press release. "These vibrant women, each radiating elegance, strength and a zest for life, are proof that love stories don't end with age, they only get better."
Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor premieres Sept. 24 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.
Here's a list of the 23 women joining Owens on his journey:
Alexandra, 67, a luxury yacht sales representative from Miami, Florida.
Amy, 63, a full-time mom from Short Hills, New Jersey.
Andra, 77, a retired federal worker from Los Angeles, California.
Carla, 62, a former model from Los Angeles, California.
Carol, 63, family manager for baseball all-star Freddie Freeman from Villa Park, California.
Cheryl, 66, a retired IRS employee from Englewood, Colorado.
Cindy, 60, a retired biomedical engineer from Austin, Texas.
Debbie, 65, a fitness professional from Denver, Colorado.
Diane, 71, a librarian from Wasilla, Alaska.
Gerri, 64, a home care agency CEO from Rockville, Maryland.
Lily, 72, a retired elementary school teacher from Pacific Palisades, California.
Lisa, 66, a state park employee from Marion, Ohio.
Maia, 58, a college sports consultant from Malibu, California.
Monica B., 62, a flight attendant from Huntsville, Alabama.
Monica P., 60, a cosmetic dentist from Birmingham, Alabama.
Mylene, 61, a casino VIP host from Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nicolle, 64, a yoga instructor from Miami Beach, Florida.
Peg, 62, a retired firefighter and bomb tech from Las Vegas, Nevada.
Robin, 63, a wealth advisor/vineyard owner from Napa Valley, California.
Roxanne, 62, a longevity nurse from Austin, Texas.
Susie, 62, a realtor from Del Mar, California.
Terri, 71, a cosmetic dentist from Houston, Texas.
Tracy, 62, an interior designer from Lafayette, Louisiana.
