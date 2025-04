Megan Moroney helps clean up after her show in Georgia: “Anybody got a spare broom?” (VIDEO)

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Megan Moroney performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

When Megan Moroney finished her show in Athens, GA over the weekend, the job wasn’t done. She saw the janitorial staff at Akins Ford Arena cleaning up and jumped in to lend a hand.