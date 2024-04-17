Michael J. Fox, Oscar nominee Jeffrey Wright and more make 2024's 'TIME' 100

On Wednesday, TIME revealed its 2024 TIME 100, its annual list "of the 100 most influential people in the world," and the world of entertainment was well represented.

As is tradition, each of the heralded personalities for the year is singled out by a colleague who sings their praises.

Ryan Reynolds, for example, salutes Michael J. Fox for his dedication to fighting Parkinson's, which Fox suffers from and which Ryan's late father had. "It'd be kinda lazy to simply regard him as a movie star who shaped the lives of people all over the planet," Reynolds says of the Back to the Future star and fellow Canadian. "He's the sum of these beautiful parts. And so many more."

Ryan's wife, Blake Lively, touts Oscar-nominated Barbie star America Ferrera as "everything," explaining her breakout speech in that blockbuster introduced the world to the "friend ... role model ... ally" and "sister" her friends already had.

Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer said American Fiction Best Actor nominee Jeffrey Wright is "influencing a new generation of actors to go further," and Lenny Kravitz hailed Rustin's Oscar nominee Colman Domingo as a "brother" to him who "does everything with such grace, humility, and gratitude."

Elsewhere, Oscar winning director Guillermo del Toro gave animation legend Hayao Miyazaki his flowers; Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya praised actor and director Dev Patel, and Amy Poehler hailed her former SNL cast member Maya Rudolph, among others.

