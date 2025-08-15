Michael Jai White, wife Gillian White talk working together on 'Trouble Man': 'We're a team'

Samuel Goldwyn Films
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Behind every good man is a good woman — just ask Michael Jai White. He wrote, produced and starred in the new movie Trouble Man, but not without his wife's feedback. Gillian White tells ABC Audio she had a lot of input before the release.

"He talks to me about so many aspects of the film and asks for my advice or my ideas or anything that I can help with,” she says. "I think he thinks I'm a pretty smart woman, so I think he respects my ideas and my input. But yeah, we're a team. So we tend to work together on every project.”

Michael cosigned, noting there’s “not even a little bit” of concern about mixing his professional life with his private one.

“If you have your best friend working beside you, somebody who is smarter than you in a lot of ways, I mean, it all is for the gain,” he says of working with Gillian. “In fact, if she weren't with me, I'd have a lot more stress.”

Now available on streaming platforms, Trouble Man follows the story of Michael's character, Jaxen, a private investigator hired to help find a missing R&B star. Gillian plays his former flame Gina, with whom he later rekindles a relationship.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

