I knew Millie Bobby Brown was familiar with Georgia from all of her time filming Stranger Things here, but I had no idea she owned a farm outside of Atlanta! Apparently, her parents bought a house in Georgia while she was filming here when she was younger, and she loved it so much that she bought her own place.

In a Call Her Daddy interview, she revealed that she and husband Jake Bongiovi own 62 farm animals.

She also shared a video of her life on the farm here: