Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation is helping shelters affected by Hurricane Helene

We’ve seen many country artists step up and help those affected by Hurricane Helene, and you can add Miranda Lambert to the list. Miranda’s MuttNation Foundation has donated over $100,000 to help animal shelters and families throughout the regions affected.

“It’s a very dire situation because many of the shelters that got hit were already struggling with overcrowding. As we’ve been in contact with the shelters, we’re also hearing really heroic stories. People are risking their lives to help. It’s that type of courage that gives me hope that we’ll all get through this.” Miranda said.