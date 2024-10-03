Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation is helping shelters affected by Hurricane Helene

Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation has rescued dozens of dogs to help Houston shelters after Hurricane Harvey.

By Woody

We’ve seen many country artists step up and help those affected by Hurricane Helene, and you can add Miranda Lambert to the list. Miranda’s MuttNation Foundation has donated over $100,000 to help animal shelters and families throughout the regions affected.

“It’s a very dire situation because many of the shelters that got hit were already struggling with overcrowding. As we’ve been in contact with the shelters, we’re also hearing really heroic stories. People are risking their lives to help. It’s that type of courage that gives me hope that we’ll all get through this.” Miranda said.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!