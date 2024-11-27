'Moana 2' scores Disney Animation record with $13.8 million in previews

Disney
By Mary Pat Thompson

How far will Moana 2 go at the box office? That's yet to be determined, but the film has already scored a Disney Animation record.

The film earned $13.8 million at the box office on Tuesday in preview screenings, according to Variety. That makes it the largest preview sum amounted in Disney Animation's history. It's also the most a film has made in a pre-Thanksgiving preview, and it's the second-best preview sum of all time for an animated movie.

To compare this to recent animated films, Inside Out 2 brought in $13 million in Thursday previews before it scored $152 million over its opening weekend, while Toy Story 4 collected $12 million in Thursday previews and scored $121 million over its first three days.

Moana 2 officially opens in theaters on Wednesday. It is estimated to earn anywhere from $135 million to $145 million over its first five days.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

