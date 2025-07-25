Molly Gordon says her new film 'Oh, Hi' came from 'a profound heartbreak'

Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman embark on a romantic getaway that goes wrong in the dark comedy Oh, Hi!

The new film, which releases in theaters on Friday, was written and directed by Sophie Brooks. Gordon helped develop the film's story with Brooks, and she told ABC Audio all about where the idea came from.

"Sophie had gone through a profound heartbreak, and then a couple years later, I went through a profound heartbreak, and she was my guru in how to get through it and keep the hope," Gordon said. "I think this movie is Sophie giving a handout to all the women and men and everyone in the world to go keep the hope because you should never beg anyone to be with you."

Gordon said she related to the desperation of her character, Iris, and how human her desire for love from Lerman's character, Isaac, is. Brooks said she purposefully played with this idea in the film.

"I think that we have a culture where a man looking for love is viewed as romantic and a woman looking for love is viewed as desperate," Brooks said. "That's really unfair because I think all people want love and connection, romantic or otherwise. And there's nothing desperate about wanting that. It's quite beautiful and brave."

Lerman said that while he portrays Isaac in the film, he relates way more to Iris.

"I definitely relate to Iris' character much more than I do Isaac, and this was a fairly cathartic experience for me to explore why Isaac is the way that he is in this relationship," Lerman said. "I've dated some Isaacs. And I've been an Iris! I've been that person who desperately wants to make a good thing work."

