Morgan Wallen announces 2nd hometown show

Big winner: Morgan Wallen, who performed "'98 Braves" at Atlanta's Truist Park, won 11 awards at the Billboard Music Awards. (Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

“One Night At A Time” just became two nights at a time. Morgan Wallen just announced a 2nd show at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville after the first one sold out almost immediately.

After vanishing off of Instagram for a short period of time, Morgan reappeared this week with the announcement that he’s “coming home” to play a show in Knoxville at the home of his favorite team, the Tennessee Volunteers. That show, scheduled for September 22nd sold out so quickly that he decided to add a 2nd show.

The 2nd night will actually precede the first show and will happen September 20th.

With Morgan Wallen adding that 2nd show, this makes him the first artist in the venue’s nearly-100-year history to ever play two nights at that venue.