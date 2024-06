2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Morgan Wallen and Eric Church perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

It’s happening tonight Game 3 of the College World Series...Tennessee Volunteers vs. Texas A&M at 7:00PM on ESPN!

Check it out - Morgan Wallen & Eric Church were spotted in Omaha! We know Morgan is a HUGE Vols fan!