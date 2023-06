Cleared to sing FILE PHOTO: Morgan Wallen attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. After a weeks-long rest, Wallen has been given the OK to sing again by doctors. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen made his Wrigley Field show one to remember for a 19-year-old girl named Karlie. Karlie is battling a rare form of cancer and on her bucket list is two things - beat cancer and get a picture with Morgan Wallen.

Morgan made sure she checked the last box off her list at his Wrigley Field show on June 22.