Morgan Wallen now selling “Get Me To God’s Country” merch fueled by SNL exit

By Woody

Morgan Wallen is now selling “Get Me To God’s Country” merchandise on his website after his exit on Saturday Night Live.

Immediately after leaving the SNL set, Morgan took to Instagram an posted a picture of a private jet on his story with the caption, “Get me to God’s country.”

Morgan’s “Get Me To God’s Country” merch includes two hats and a t-shirt that are going for $45 a piece.

