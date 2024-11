StubHub’s top in-demand artists of summer 2024 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Morgan Wallen performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen is no stranger to topping the charts and rewriting the record books.

Morgan’s “Lies, Lies, Lies” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart this week making it his 5th number one on the chart this year - more than any other artist in the history of the Hot Country Songs chart.

Before his record setting year in 2024, Morgan tied Garth Brooks and Luke Combs in 2023 with 4 number ones on the Hot Country Songs chart.