Morgan Wallen releases ‘Abbey Road Sessions’

To celebrate the one year anniversary of his One Thing At A Time Studio album, Morgan Wallen has released a surprise project called Abbey Road Sessions.
A video surface a couple of weeks ago of Morgan performing a never heard before “Lies, Lies, Lies” that left fans wondering if there was more to come. Well, wait no longer!
The full Abbey Road Sessions tracklist:
1. Thinkin’ Bout Me (Abbey Road Sessions)
2. Lies Lies Lies (Abbey Road Sessions)
3. Sunrise (Abbey Road Sessions)
4. Everything I Love (Abbey Road Sessions)
5. I Wrote The Book (Abbey Road Sessions)
6. I Deserve A Drink (Abbey Road Sessions)
7. Graveyard Whistling (Abbey Road Sessions)