Big winner: Morgan Wallen, who performed "'98 Braves" at Atlanta's Truist Park, won 11 awards at the Billboard Music Awards. (Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen looks to be opening a second location of his ‘This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen’ on the Las Vegas strip!

A source told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Morgan’s restaurant will occupy 10,000 square feet on the second and third floors of 63 Las Vegas, at 3716 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Records show the value of the restaurant project is $9.75 million across both permits. No further details have been revealed.