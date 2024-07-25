Morgan Wallen ties Luke Combs for most #1′s from one album

2023 BMI Country Awards NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 07: (L-R) Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs perform onstage during the 2023 BMI Country Awards at BMI Nashville on November 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI) (Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)

Luke Combs has held onto a record for several years now, but Morgan Wallen just tied him. Luke and Morgan both share the record for most #1 singles from one album.

Not only that, but according to American Songwriter, Morgan Wallen just earned his 4th #1 song in one year, joining Luke Combs and Garth Brooks as the only three country artists to achieve that honor.

Luke’s “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get” deluxe album has (7) #1 singles:

- Beer Never Broke My Heart

- Even Though I’m Leaving

- Lovin’ On You

- Does To Me (Feat. Eric Church)

- Better Together

- Forever After All

- Cold As You





Morgan Wallen’s (7) #1′s all come from his most recent album, “One Thing At A Time”:

- You Proof

- Thought You Should Know

- Last Night

- Thinkin’ Bout Me

- Everything I Love

- Man Made A Bar (Feat. Eric Church)

- Cowgirls (Feat. Ernest)