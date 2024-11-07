Morgan Wallen’s audition on “The Voice” from 2010

It was 10-years ago in 2014, Season 6 of “The Voice” when a landscaper from a small town in Tennessee named Morgan Wallen tried his luck at signing on a national stage. Morgan was there with his Mom and other family members and came out and sang Howie Day’s “Collide.”
As soon as his mouth opens, Shakira’s chair turns. A little while later, Usher can’t let Shakira have him all to herself, so he pushes the button.
However, Blake and Adam don’t turn their chairs! I wonder what Blake says today about not turning his chair for what has turned out to be one of the most popular country music stars ever?