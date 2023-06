Cleared to sing FILE PHOTO: Morgan Wallen attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. After a weeks-long rest, Wallen has been given the OK to sing again by doctors. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Morgan Wallen’s son Indigo suffered a dog bite to the face from Indigo’s mom’s Great Pyrenees. KT Smith, Indigo’s mom, said that her and Morgan’s son needed stitches after the bite.

Smith says they are looking to rehome the dog and that Indigo will be ok, but may have a scare on his face moving forward.