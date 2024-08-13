Morgan Wallen’s Court Date Pushed Back

You may remember the headlines back on April 7, when Morgan Wallen threw a chair off the six-story roof of Eric Church’s bar on Broadway in Nashville, and it landed close to two police officers.

Morgan was cited for three counts of felony reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct and was supposed to be due in court on Thursday, August 15 but the judge has now granted a continuance in the trial.

Wallen is now scheduled to be in court on December 12.

Since the incident, Morgan has apologized for his actions and life has pretty much remained status quo for Morgan.

Until his day in court, Morgan continues his One Night at a Time Tour with an eight-stop European leg of the tour starting at the end of this month and then closing back home with shows in Knoxville, Tampa, and Charlotte.