Morgan Wallen’s new look receives mixed reviews from fans

Morgan Wallen 2023

By Woody

We all know by now Morgan Wallen ditched the mullet and shaved his head before his first show in Columbus, Ohio over the summer. A couple of months later, he showed off his new look that has fans split and some hilarious reviews from his friends.

It seems like about half of the commenters miss Morgan’s mullet and the other half are loving the new look, but his buddies Bailey Zimmerman and HARDY think he’s taking a highway to the danger zone.

“Big Top Gun vibes.” Bailey commented. “Talk to me Goose,” replied HARDY.

What do you think of Morgan’s new look?

