Everyone has that Christmas song that REALLY gets under their skin, and if you work at a place that plays non-stop Christmas music, you may end up hating all of them, but what’s your LEAST favorite Christmas song?
Mine used to be “I want a hippopotamus for Christmas,” but then Moo Deng was born, so now I actually do want a hippopotamus for Christmas.
Playlist Name AI analyzed the most-watched Christmas songs on YouTube and pulled the dislike data in order to determine which ones are most hated.
Most Hated Christmas Songs
- Ariana Grande “Santa Baby”
- Katy Perry “Cozy Little Christmas”
- Justin Bieber “Fa La La”
- Justin Bieber “Mistletoe”
- Taylor Swift “Christmas Tree Farm”
- Justin Bieber “Little Drummer Boy”
- Thurl Ravenscroft “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch”
- Mariah Carey “Oh Santa!”
- Justin Bieber “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”
- Slade “Merry Xmas Everybody”
Comment your least favorite below!
©2024 Cox Media Group