Mother Road Market once again nominated for USA Today’s Best Food Hall

Mother Road Market (Skyler Cooper)
By Chase Thompson and FOX23.com News Staff

Mother Road Market needs our help to be named America’s Best Food Hall by USA TODAY for the third year in a row!

Voting is open until April 14 and you can vote once a day, every day.

“What an honor for Mother Road Market to be nominated for Best Food Hall for a third time in its six year history,” said Brian Paschal, CEO of Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation. “This nomination brings well deserved recognition to the Mother Road Market staff and the phenomenal entrepreneurs who work tirelessly to bring this space to life on historic Route 66.”

Click HERE to vote for Mother Road Market as Best Food Hall.

