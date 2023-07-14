Mounds boy hopes to win mullet contest

MOUNDS, Okla. — A 5-year-old from Mounds is hoping to win a mullet contest.

5-year-old Aven Atkins sports a mullet that often has racing stripes on the sides and he hopes it’s enough to win in the USA Mullet Championships.

Aven’s mom, Kaiyln, says he’s been growing his hair for two and a half years and they found out about the competition around a year ago.

“By then it was too late to enter, so we thought ‘Why not just do it next year?’ it’ll be even longer and even better,’” she said.

Aven is competing in the 5 to 8 division. Voting takes place from July 12 to 17. The final score is based off fan votes, fundraising and what the judges think.

The fundraising portion of the contest allows people to donate to Jared Allen’s Homes For Wounded Warriors, a nonprofit aimed at building and remodeling homes for injured veterans coming home from Iraq and Afghanistan.

FOX23 asked Aven why’s he’s been growing out his hair.

“Because I wanted to do a mullet competition,” Aven said.

We also asked why people should vote for him.

“Because I could be the winner,” Aven said.

Aven’s sister, Ava, also thinks people should vote for her brother.

“He’s a sweet boy, sharing, kind and he has a great mullet and I think he should win because he is kind to other people,” she said.

Kailyn said the mullet was originally her idea, but Aven wanted to keep it.

“So, the first initial mullet cut was my idea, but even since then we ask him if he wants it short or if he wants to keep the mullet and he always says keep the mullet,” she said.

Aven said he likes having long hair and he likes to shake his hair.

To vote for Aven, click here.

“Please vote for me, I love you guys,” Aven said.