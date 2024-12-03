Movie sequels that outperformed the originals

With Moana 2 hitting theatres last week and doing numbers at the box office, people are talking about sequels that outperformed the original movies. While Moana was a major streaming hit, it was not a box office hit when it originally came out.
Gamblino analyzed the ratings of movies that are a sequel against their original and compared the Rotten Tomatoes score to find the following.
Movie Sequel Title & Difference in Ratings from Original
- Star Trek: First Contact +46
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan +34
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock +27
- Thor: Ragnarok +26
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again +25
- Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol +23
- Logan +22
- Harry Potters and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 +19
- Creed +17
- Mad Max: Fury Road +16