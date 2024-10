my kid called me old.

Kids are weird. My daughter associates having bangs with the 80′s. She said " You grew up in the 80′s because you had bangs”

I mean they keep it real for you. Kids don’t sugar coat anything, especially when they are 7 and 5.

I still own an iPod, I have CDs, and I use the laughing crying emoji ALOT. This apparently, makes me old.

Has a kid ever called you old for something you didn’t think was an “old-person” thing?

Here I am with my bangs and original cabbage patch doll. Haha