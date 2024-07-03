"My thirst has been trapped": Blake Lively responds to Hugh Jackman's "private" photo of Ryan Reynolds

While Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds famously troll each other on social media, a reaction to a beefcake photo of the Deadpool star shows Lively's not opposed to giving her husband his flowers.

His Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Jackman recently posted the snap of a tank top-wearing Reynolds in a hotel room, pointing at the camera. Judging by the yellow and red purses in the room — incidentally, and cleverly, the opposing color schemes of Deadpool and Wolverine's supersuits — it could have been a shot snapped by Blake.

Jackman sniped of the photo, "You want me to put this away? — Ryan Reynolds, co-star, mouth breather, a******."

Instead of piling on with her own jab, Lively replied of the picture, "My thirst has been trapped."

For his part, Reynolds snapped back at Jackman, saying, "This photo is from my private collection. How dare you?"

Deadpool & Wolverine debuts in theaters July 26.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.