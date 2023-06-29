Naomi Campbell welcomes second child, a baby boy

Superstar model Naomi Campbell has announced the arrival of her second child, a baby boy.

The 53-year-old announced the news on Instagram Thursday with a photo showing her holding the baby and another hand, assumed to be her daughter's, also holding onto the newborn's hand.

"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God," she wrote.

Congratulation messages filled Campbell's comment section, with well-wishes from stars Lala, Kelly Rowland, Donatella Versace and others.

She ended the post caption saying, "Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo It's never too late to become a mother."

