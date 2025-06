AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 03: Nate Smith performs onstage during the Daytime Village at the 2025 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One at Moody Center on May 03, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

It has to be a hard grind out on the road performing night after night, especially on your voice. We saw the same thing happen to Morgan Wallen, when his doctor ordered him to go on vocal rest, forcing him to cancel several shows.

Well, that same vocal rest has unfortunately happened to Nate Smith who is currently out on the road with Jason Aldean. Get well soon, Nate!