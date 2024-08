If you have ever seen Nate Smith live, then you know he puts on an insane show. He has so much energy and never slows down, which always makes for a great performance, but it does leave room for error. He was playing a show over the weekend, running around on the floor, between the stage and the audience, and ate it. But, we love how he owned it, got a video of it, posted it on his social media, and captioned it “well crap.” We love you, Nate!