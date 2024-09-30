Netflix shares first-look image as the 'Peaky Blinders' movie gets rolling

Cillian Murphy is looking a little grayer but every bit Tommy Shelby in a new first-look image from the anticipated Peaky Blinders film.

Netflix UK dropped the image on Monday to commemorate the first day of shooting in the U.K. on the feature film follow-up to the beloved gangster series.

As reported, Saltburn and Banshees of Inisherin star Barry Keoghan will appear alongside Murphy in the movie, along with Dune franchise veteran Rebecca Ferguson and new addition Tim Roth.

Netflix teases the film will be the "epic continuation of the multi-award-winning, six-season gangster saga."

Show creator — and the movie's writer — Steven Knight previously called it "an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story," adding, "No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war."

The film is said to take place during the World War II period.

The series initially ran from 2013 to 2022 and was set in Birmingham, England, between 1919 and 1934. It centered on Tommy and his family making a name for themselves on the mean streets of England.

Series veteran director Tom Harper is behind the camera for the movie, co-executive produced by Murphy.

