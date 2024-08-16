New 'Bachelor' star Grant Ellis dishes on his upcoming season

Grant Ellis, a former pro basketball player from New Jersey, is the next star of The Bachelor, and he recently shared some goals for his upcoming journey with Bachelor Nation's Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt on the latest edition of their Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

When asked what he's looking for in a potential partner, he answered, "Obviously a beautiful woman, but I'm super open in this process, 'cause I know ... just through life experience that sometimes the best things come in the most unexpected ways."

Grant's also put together a list of do's and don'ts for his season, including, "Be sure of yourself and when you commit, you need to commit, and that's something that I'm ready to do. There's not gonna be any 'I love yous' and taking that back. When I see someone ... and I feel like I'm ready, it's gonna be a decision that I'm ready to make."

As for what not to do, he says, "Don't be insensitive."

"Just be emotionally aware that these women are going through this experience also," he continues. "So, even though I'm gonna have to disappoint some people, I'm gonna try to make it to where I'm understanding of them and assure them that, you know, even though I'm not your person, there's somebody out there for you that is your person and you're gonna learn from this experience."

Grant says he had absolutely no reservations about becoming the new bachelor, saying, "When people can, you know, hand pick your potential partner for you based off of certain things and you get to sift through and see which woman is for you, which woman is not, I mean, who wouldn't want to do that?"

A premiere date for The Bachelor season 29 has not been announced.

