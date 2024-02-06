New castaways announced for 'Survivor' season 46

CBS has unveiled the 18 contestants for the 46th installment of Survivor.

The forthcoming season kicks off with two two-hour episodes starting Wednesday, February 28, at 8 p.m. ET, followed by a second episode on Wednesday, March 6, at 8 p.m. Each subsequent episode will run for 90 minutes on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

CBS teases, "Building upon its legacy, this groundbreaking series continues to be the ultimate test of physical and mental endurance as this new set of castaways embarks on the adventure of a lifetime when they are left stranded on the breathtaking islands of Fiji."

The network continues, "The participants will be divided into three tribes of six and endure a faster, more intense season from the moment they step foot on the beach."

Here are the contestants:

Q Burdette

Age: 29

Hometown: Senatobia, Mississippi

Current Residence: Memphis, Tennessee

Occupation: Real estate agent

Jessica "Jess" Chong

Age: 37

Hometown: Hong Kong, China/Toronto, Ontario

Current Residence: San Francisco, California

Occupation: Software engineer

Charlie Davis

Age: 26

Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts

Current Residence: Boston, Massachusetts

Occupation: Law student

Tevin Davis

Age: 24

Hometown: Goochland, Virginia

Current Residence: Richmond, Virginia

Occupation: Actor

Tiffany Nicole Ervin

Age: 33

Hometown: Franklin Township, New Jersey

Current Residence: Elizabeth, New Jersey

Occupation: Artist

Moriah Gaynor

Age: 28

Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida

Current Residence: San Diego, California

Occupation: Program coordinator

Maria Shrime Gonzalez

Age: 48

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Current Residence: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Parent coach

Bhanu Gopal

Age: 41

Hometown: Visakhapatnam, India

Current Residence: Acton, Massachusetts

Occupation: IT quality analyst

Jemila "Jem" Hussain-Adams

Age: 32

Hometown: Berbice, Guyana

Current Residence: Chicago, Illinois

Occupation: International brand mentor

David "Jelinsky" Jelinsky

Age: 22

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada

Occupation: Slot machine salesman

Ben Katzman

Age: 31

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Current Residence: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Musician

Hunter McKnight

Age: 28

Hometown: French Camp, Mississippi

Current Residence: French Camp, Mississippi

Occupation: Science teacher

Randen Montalvo

Age: 41

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Current Residence: Orlando, Florida

Occupation: Aerospace tech

Tim Spicer

Age: 31

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: College coach

Soda Thompson

Age: 27

Hometown: Long Island, New York

Current Residence: Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey

Occupation: Special education teacher

Venus Vafa

Age: 24

Hometown: Hill, Ontario

Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario

Occupation: Data analyst

Kenzie Petty

Age: 29

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Current Residence: Charlotte, North Carolina

Occupation: Salon owner

Liz Wilcox

Age: 35

Hometown: Luther, Michigan

Current Residence: Orlando, Florida

"Occupation: Marketing strategist

