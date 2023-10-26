New Chick-fil-A could be coming to midtown Tulsa after City Council approves rezoning measure

TULSA, Okla. — A new Chick-fil-A could be headed to midtown Tulsa after the City Council approved a rezoning measure for the corner of 13th and Utica.

Right now, an empty lot occupies the northeast corner of 13th and Utica, but that may soon change.

The Tulsa City Council voted unanimously to rezone the corner from the residential to commercial, opening the door for a brand-new Chick-fil-A.

Stephen Mamula says an apartment building he owns and its residents will be impacted the most.

“I have lived in the neighborhood, I have multiple properties in the neighborhood, and I think this is going to only be good for the neighborhood,” Mamula said.

But not everybody is thrilled about the popular drive-thru moving into the area and the traffic it will bring.

“I am really seriously concerned that someone is going to be seriously injured,” said resident Burlinda Radney.

Radney says the area is filled with families and pedestrians.

Pedestrians like Barbara Craig.

“I have little dog, and I take my dog for a walk every day on 13th Street, and I’m just really concerned about the traffic as it is,” Craig said.

Radney says Chick-fil-A is the wrong the type of business for the area.

“A car-based business, and one that is so dependent on volume of cars that will be coming from outside the neighborhood, and coming through the neighborhood,” Radney said.

The city says they’re going to develop a plan to help deal with the additional traffic caused by the drive-thru.