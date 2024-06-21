New Elephants Join Tulsa Zoo Family!

The Tulsa Zoo is getting a couple of used elephants: Hank and Connie from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium expected to arrive in Tulsa later this summer!

Connie refused to come without her boyfriend, Hank as they are a packaged couple that will fit in at the Tulsa Zoo.

Connie just turned 50 this year and loves the company of other male elephants but those other male elephants better think twice before making a move because Hank is one of the largest Asian elephants in a zoo. His handlers say he’s pretty chill.

Connie was originally at the San Diego Zoo but she escaped 30 years ago and moved to Columbus. This summer when the couple relocates to Tulsa they’ll join three other elephants, Sneezy, Sooky and Booper.