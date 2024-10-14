New music from Kane Brown dropping Friday

Kane Brown not only announced a new tour with Mitchell Tenpenny, Scotty McCreery, Ashley Cooke and Dasha, but he also has new music on the way!

His new album, “The High Road,” is coming out January 24th, but we get a new song way before then! His new single, “Backseat Driver” comes out this Friday and you can get a sneak peek below. The song is about fatherhood and features his girls, Kodi and Kingsley in the music video.

For dates and cities for “The High Road” tour, you can click here.















