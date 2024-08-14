New research shows cheapest U.S. cities for bachelorette parties

Wedding dance A newlywed couple's first dance went awry when the bride dislocated her knee. (Hiraman/iStock )

By Abby Jessen

New data shows the U.S. cities that are the cheapest for a bachelorette party. QR Code Generator analyzed factors including taxi fares, cocktail and beer prices, and the cost of fast-food meals to determine which cities were the most affordable.

Cheapest U.S. Cities for Bachelorette Parties

  1. Memphis, TN
  2. Arlington, TX
  3. Wichita, KS
  4. Louisville, KY
  5. Oklahoma City, OK
  6. Milwaukee, WI
  7. Tulsa, OK
  8. Baltimore, MD
  9. Columbus, OH
  10. El Paso, TX

Unsurprisingly, New York City was the most expensive city for a bachelorette party.

