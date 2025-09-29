New study lists top “foodie cities” in America

By Heather Taylor

A new study from WalletHub lists the best “foodie cities” in America.

According to WalletHub, a foodie-friendly city offers affordable, unique food options from gourmet restaurants to food trucks.

“The top cities cater not just to people who enjoy dining out, but also to foodies who enjoy putting their own skills to the test by exploring new flavors in their own kitchens,” said WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo.

To compile the list, the study looked at the “Affordability” and “Diversity, Accessibility, and Quality” of the foodie scenes in 182 cities.

Here are the 20 Best Foodie Cities in America:

  1. Miami, FL
  2. Portland, OR
  3. San Francisco, CA
  4. Seattle, WA
  5. Orlando, FL
  6. Austin, TX
  7. Tampa, FL
  8. Las Vegas, NV
  9. Sacramento, CA
  10. San Diego, CA
  11. Atlanta, GA
  12. Denver, CO
  13. Pittsburg, PA
  14. St. Louis, MO
  15. Houston, TX
  16. Los Angeles, CA
  17. Milwaukee, WI
  18. Richmond, VA
  19. Cincinnati, OH
  20. Washington, DC

Full list here.

Source: WalletHub
