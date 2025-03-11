New 'Zoorassic World' exhibit to open up at Tulsa Zoo

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Zoo’s ‘Zoorassic World: Frozen In Time’ exhibit is opening this weekend.

The temporary dinosaur exhibit opens on Saturday, March 15 and will remain at the Tulsa Zoo until Labor Day.

The exhibit features more than 25 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs.

You can see lifelike dinosaurs like the t-rex, stegosaurus and triceratops. You can even hear what the dinosaurs sounded like.

“Zoorassic World: Frozen in Time allows guests to view life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs from the Permian, Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods, plus the giants of the Ice Age in natural vignettes throughout the exhibit,” Tulsa Zoo said in the announcement.

The exhibit will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

FOX23 attended a preview of the exhibit on Monday and spoke with Pat Weis, Vice President of Guest Experience at Tulsa Zoo.

“We’re gonna have summer camps that are gonna be dino-themed this year, we got a birthday party space here on site, and a retail area,” he said. “It’s a great place for guests to come learn about the animals that we have here in the zoo and animals from the past.”

Entry into Zoorassic World: Frozen in Time is the cost of zoo admission plus $6 for general admission and $5 for members.

Children two and under are free.

The zoo is also offering a limited-time pre-opening dino pass deal for $59, which allows entry for the duration of the exhibit for zoo members. The price for this membership add-on will increase once the exhibit has opened.

There will also be an archeological dig for dinosaur fossil casts available to enhance learning experiences, the announcement said.

For more information or to get tickets, click here.