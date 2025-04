Nurse Ella Is there anything she can’t do?

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Ella Langley performs onstage during day two of CMA Fest 2024 at the Chevy Riverfront stage on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

At a recent show in Canada, Ella Langley performed minor surgery on Riley Green’s hand.

I swear these two are like brother and sister. They are so funny to watch.

Riley had this elaborate story on how he got the blister, Ella wasn’t buying it.

Here is the video!