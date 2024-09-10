Oklahoma ranks among cheapest states for dining out

Restaurant stock photo A table set with silverware and a napkin ring pixabay.com

By Abby Jessen

If you need an excuse to go out to dinner tonight, here it is! Seating Masters ranked US states based on the average cost of a meal at an inexpensive restaurant to determine which states were the most and least expensive in terms of eating out, and Oklahoma came in 2nd place with an average meal cost of $14.00.

The cheapest state to eat out in is South Dakota, with an inexpensive meal costing $13.40 on average, while the most expensive state to eat out in is Hawaii, with an inexpensive meal costing $27.25.

Cheapest States to Eat Out

  1. South Dakota
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Arkansas
  4. Iowa
  5. North Dakota
  6. Kansas
  7. Utah
  8. Kentucky
  9. Georgia
  10. Wisconsin
