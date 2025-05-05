The Oklahoma Renaissance Fair Returns for its 30th Year!

The Oklahoma Renaissance Fair returns to the Castle of Mukogee for its 30th year April 26th! Grab your suit of armor or your finest gown and join us for the best in medieval fun!
The festival runs Saturdays and Sundays and Memorial Day from April 26 through June 1, 2025. Each weekend has its own theme.
April 26 & 27 Fantasy Weekend
May 3 & 4 Romance Weekend
May 10 & 11 Pirate Weekend
May 17 & 18 Celtic Weekend
May 24 & 25 Imperial Weekend
May 31 & Jun 1 Spice Roads Weekend
