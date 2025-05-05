The Oklahoma Renaissance Fair Returns for its 30th Year!

The Oklahoma Renaissance Fair returns to the Castle of Mukogee for its 30th year April 26th! Grab your suit of armor or your finest gown and join us for the best in medieval fun!

The festival runs Saturdays and Sundays and Memorial Day from April 26 through June 1, 2025. Each weekend has its own theme.

April 26 & 27 Fantasy Weekend

May 3 & 4 Romance Weekend

May 10 & 11 Pirate Weekend

May 17 & 18 Celtic Weekend

May 24 & 25 Imperial Weekend

May 31 & Jun 1 Spice Roads Weekend

Click here for all of the details!

©2025 Cox Media Group