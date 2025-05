Oklahoma Renaissance Festival at the Castle of Muskogee

It’s a favorite for a lot of us across Green Country every spring! The 38th annual Oklahoma Renaissance Festival is underway at the Castle of Muskogee -- Happening every weekend from 10:30am to 6pm through June 1st! 🏰

Plan ahead and enjoy the different themed weekends this year!

May 10th & 11 - Prate Weekend

May 17th & 18th - Celtic Weekend

May 24th & 25th - Imperial Weekend

May 31st & June 1st - Spice Roads Weekend