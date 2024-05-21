Oklahoma Renaissance Festival Returns to Muskogee

The Castle of Muskogee is proud to announce the opening of their 28th annual Oklahoma Renaissance Festival. This festival is a chance for attendees to take a trip back to 1569 England and take a walk in the shoes of those who lived in the Renaissance era. This family friendly event will host royal events such as a Masque Ball, a Pirates Feaste, Queens Tea, and many more. Castleton is home to over 13 stages for entertainment such as music and acts to be seen, with a wonderful variety of food and drinks, and even a costume contest to give those who attend a chance to fully immerse themselves within the culture. The festival is open every Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day Monday from 10:30 am – 6:00 pm between April 27th – June 2nd. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online. For more information about this event, click here.

