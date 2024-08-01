Oklahoma’s tax-free weekend starts on Friday

Okla. — Oklahoma’s 2024 tax-free weekend begins on Friday!

The Oklahoma Sales Tax Holiday is this upcoming weekend, Aug. 2 through Aug. 4.

Under the special holiday law, if an item is tax exempt, anyone may make the purchase tax-free.

According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, sales of any article of clothing or footwear designed to be worn on or about the human body and the sales price of the article is less than $100 are exempt.

You can shop online, in catalogs or at retail locations.

“This does not apply to the sale of any accessories, special clothing or footwear primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use, or to the rental of clothing or footwear,” according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission’s infographic.