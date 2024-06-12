Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas spice up trailer for prequel 'Paddington in Peru'

The third installment of the hit CG and live-action Paddington movies now has a trailer, and the promo for Paddington in Peru shows off some new friends for the cuddly bear in the red hat.

Once again, 007 movie player Ben Whishaw voices Paddington, who's off to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who currently resides at the Home for Retired Bears. That's where he meets Oscar and Emmy winner Olivia Colman, playing the nun who runs the facility.

When the Browns come knocking, however, Lucy's not there. "I'm afraid she's set off on some sort of quest deep in the jungle, and we have no idea where she is," Colman's Reverend Mother informs Paddington.

"Aunt Lucy found me when I was a cub, and now I have to find her," he replies.

According to the producers, "With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru."

Enter Antonio Banderas, who plays Hunter Cabot, a dashing river boat captain. "Smooth, strong, easy on the eyes, and that's just the boat!" he boasts.

Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville again plays Mr. Brown, but Emily Mortimer now plays his missus, replacing Sally Hawkins in the role she played in the first two movies. Emmy and Oscar nominee Imelda Staunton again voices Aunt Lucy, while Oscar nominee Julie Walters reprises as Mrs. Bird.

Paddington in Peru opens in the U.S. Jan. 17, 2025.

