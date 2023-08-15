Oologah 6th grade class meets Zach Bryan

Oologah’s own Zach Bryan gifted an entire sixth grade class with tickets for his concert at the BOK Center last weekend

By Caitlin Fisher

Oologah’s own Zach Bryan gifted 20 sixth graders at Oologah-Talala Public Schools the experience of a lifetime during his show Saturday (8/12) night.

Zach Bryan gifted the entire sixth grade class with tickets for his concert at the BOK Center on Saturday. These weren’t just any seats either, they were box seats where they were treated to snacks and drinks all night long.

To top it off, the class got a private meet and greet with Bryan and former OTPS teacher, his drummer, Steve Clark.

This past weekend, Zach Bryan also made history with the most tickets sold for a 2-night performance at the BOK Center. More than 37 thousand people were estimated to have attended each show. To honor this hometown achievement, Govenor Kevin Stitt officially proclaimed August 11-12 as “Zach Bryan Hometown Weekend.”

