Oklahoma State University is looking to start a new tradition for the 2024 football season but won’t be able to accomplish it without your help!

The university is asking all Stillwater residents to switch their light bulbs to orange bulbs the night before every home game to show support for the Cowboys!

#OrangeGlow kicks off the night of August 30, before their home opener against South Dakota State University.